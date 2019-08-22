Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man pleads guilty to robbing bank, store with air gun

August 22, 2019 5:01 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank and a convenience store while brandishing an air gun.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release that 35-year-old Benjamin Fowlkes faces a prison sentence ranging from 10 years to just over 19 years if a federal judge accepts his plea agreement. Fowlkes entered his guilty plea on Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1.

The plea agreement also calls for Fowlkes to pay at least $7,250 in restitution.

Police arrested Fowlkes last November, less than a week after he robbed a bank and convenience store in Baltimore.

