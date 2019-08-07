Listen Live Sports

Man released in boyhood memory case sues Detroit police

August 7, 2019 11:06 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — One of two Detroit men who were imprisoned for nearly 20 years has filed a federal lawsuit seeking $100 million saying Detroit police framed them in a 1999 slaying.

The Detroit News reports Justly Johnson’s lawsuit Tuesday says two police sergeants coerced two teenagers into falsely implicating him and Kendrick Scott.

Police say they can’t comment on pending litigation.

Prosecutors in November dropped murder charges against them, four months after the Michigan Supreme Court said the men deserved another trial based on the boyhood memory of a man who witnessed his mother’s slaying.

Lisa Kindred was shot in a van on Mother’s Day in 1999. Charmous Skinner Jr. was 8 years old and also in the vehicle. His recollection of the shooter was different than the evidence offered at trial.

