Man shot by Kentucky officer at apartment complex

August 22, 2019 8:37 am
 
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot by an officer at a central Kentucky apartment complex.

News outlets report the shooting happened early Thursday morning. Nicholasville police haven’t released details on what led up to the shooting.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes says the deceased is a 27-year-old man who lived at the apartment complex.

Authorities have not released the name of the man or the officer who shot him.

The investigation is ongoing.

