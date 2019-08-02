Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Man with gun stopped by security at N Carolina legislature

August 2, 2019 5:06 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man faces a charge of carrying a concealed handgun into North Carolina’s legislative building, which this year implemented airport-style searches and scans of people seeking to interact with lawmakers.

Police records show 36-year-old Abraham James Zeiger of Raleigh was charged with trying to carry the gun into the building on Wednesday. He didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

The General Assembly’s police and its chief management officer didn’t return a call Friday seeking more details about the arrest.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that Zeiger was stopped by officers who spotted a suspicious item as his bag passed through an X-ray scanner. General Assembly Police Chief Martin Brock said officers found a 9 mm handgun and two magazines, each loaded with 15 bullets.

