Markets Right Now: Signs of trade thaw send US stocks higher

August 26, 2019 9:43 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising on Wall Street in early trading after President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on trade talks with China, saying Beijing was willing to reopen talks.

Big technology companies which do a lot of business in China and have much riding on the outcome of the trade dispute, rose the most early Monday. Apple climbed 2%.

Traders will be closely watching the next steps in the trade negotiations, having been disappointed many times recently by early signs that the chill between the two economic giants was thawing.

U.S. stocks are coming off their fourth straight week of declines.

The S&P 500 rose 23 points, or 0.8%, to 2,870.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 224, or 0.9%, to 25,853. The Nasdaq rose 71, or 1%, to 7,825.

