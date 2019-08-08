Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland government employees protest state job vacancies

August 8, 2019 7:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of Maryland government employees and union members rallied Wednesday in Baltimore to protest what they say is the governor’s refusal to fill thousands of vacant government positions.

A Maryland Department of Legislative Services study showed more than 2,600 unfilled state job vacancies. It shows unfilled corrections positions rose from about 2% in 2013 to about 17% in 2018.

The Baltimore Sun reports members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are frustrated by Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision not to release $245 million approved by the legislature, including money for retaining corrections officers and providing raises.

Hogan’s spokesman, Mike Ricci, said the governor’s budget has provided raises to state employees and corrections officers. His statement accused AFSCME of “playing divisive political games.”

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army