The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
McConnell undergoes surgery to repair shoulder fracture

August 16, 2019 12:46 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder — an injury he suffered when he fell at his Kentucky home earlier this month.

The surgery occurred Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, a McConnell spokesman said Friday.

“The surgery was performed without incident, and the Leader is grateful to the surgical team for their skill,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a brief statement.

McConnell’s staff did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional details about the procedure.

The six-term senator fractured his shoulder when he tripped on his home’s patio during the first weekend of August. He was treated that day and released.

The day before his injury, McConnell attended the Fancy Farm picnic — Kentucky’s premier political event — where he and many other of the state’s political leaders gave stump-style speeches before a raucous crowd.

The 77-year-old McConnell has been working from home since his injury, his staff has said. His recovery comes while Congress is on its August recess.

The surgery will prevent the senator from attending a Kentucky Republican dinner in Lexington on Saturday, his staff said.

McConnell is a key congressional ally for President Donald Trump and is running for another term next year in Kentucky.

