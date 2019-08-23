Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Memorials for former governor Blanco move to her Cajun home

August 23, 2019 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Memorial events honoring former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco are shifting to Cajun country, her beloved home region.

A public visitation for the state’s only female governor is taking place Friday at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette. A prayer service will follow in the evening.

Blanco served as governor for one term from 2004-2008 and led Louisiana during hurricanes Katrina and Rita. She died Sunday from cancer at the age of 76.

Elected officials and many former members of her staff were among the hundreds who attended a memorial service in Baton Rouge on Thursday and a public viewing at the Louisiana Capitol.

Advertisement

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Blanco at the cathedral in Lafayette on Saturday. It will be followed by a private burial.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow