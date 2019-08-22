Mexico struggles: whether to talk to vigilantes or jail them

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government appears to be split about whether it should talk to some armed vigilante groups, or treat them as criminals.

President Andres Manuel López Obrador says he disagrees with his assistant interior secretary’s decision to attend a ceremony with vigilantes, who often call themselves “self-defense” groups.

The president said Thursday that “we cannot have illegal groups performing law enforcement duties.”

The vigilante groups started forming in 2013 to fight drug cartels, but they’ve often been found to be infiltrated by criminal gangs themselves.

Advertisement

The debate came to a head Wednesday when an assistant secretary of the interior attended a ceremony in a vigilante-dominated community in the state of Michoacan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.