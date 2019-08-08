Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Migration, corruption hover over Guatemala presidential vote

August 8, 2019 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN MARTÍN JILOTEPEQUE, Guatemala (AP) — Most people in Guatemalan farming towns like San Martín Jilotepeque have a relative or two living in the United States, giving them sympathy for the plight of migrants.

But they now find themselves fearing an influx of Salvadoran or Honduran migrants after their government signed a “third safe country” agreement with Washington.

Such migration fears, along with poverty and corruption provide the backdrop to Guatemala’s presidential runoff vote Sunday. It’s is generating little enthusiasm among a population embittered after witnessing a succession of presidents accused of graft and other crimes, and the expulsion of a U.N. commission that was fighting the impunity.

Recent polls show conservative Alejandro Giammattei with a modest lead over former first lady Sandra Torres.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot