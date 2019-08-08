Migration, corruption hover over Guatemala presidential vote

SAN MARTÍN JILOTEPEQUE, Guatemala (AP) — Most people in Guatemalan farming towns like San Martín Jilotepeque have a relative or two living in the United States, giving them sympathy for the plight of migrants.

But they now find themselves fearing an influx of Salvadoran or Honduran migrants after their government signed a “third safe country” agreement with Washington.

Such migration fears, along with poverty and corruption provide the backdrop to Guatemala’s presidential runoff vote Sunday. It’s is generating little enthusiasm among a population embittered after witnessing a succession of presidents accused of graft and other crimes, and the expulsion of a U.N. commission that was fighting the impunity.

Recent polls show conservative Alejandro Giammattei with a modest lead over former first lady Sandra Torres.

