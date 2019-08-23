Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Minneapolis City Council OKs settlement in police shooting

August 23, 2019 5:29 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved a $200,000 settlement for the family of a black man who was killed by police in 2015.

Jamar Clark’s death during a struggle with two white officers led to weeks of protests outside a nearby police station. Prosecutors declined to seek criminal charges and the department did not discipline the officers.

The council previously rejected an unspecified five-figure settlement because it was too low. That vote came the same day the group approved a $20 million settlement with the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white, Australian-born woman who was fatally shot by a black police officer in 2017. The officer, Mohammed Noor, was convicted on two counts and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Council members declined to comment after Friday’s 15-minute meeting.

