Montana judge orders neo-Nazi website publisher to pay $14M

August 8, 2019 5:00 pm
 
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has ordered the publisher of a neo-Nazi website to pay a real estate agent $14 million for encouraging his readers to harass her and her family.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen on Thursday also ordered The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin to permanently remove all posts, comments and images about Tanya Gersh, her husband and son.

Christensen’s order adopts the findings of a magistrate judge who called Anglin’s conduct against Gersh “egregious and reprehensible.”

Anglin accused Gersh of trying to run the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer out of the town of Whitefish, and told his readers to unleash a “troll storm on her” in 2016.

Gersh said in her lawsuit that her family received hundreds of threatening, harassing and anti-Semitic messages.

Anglin did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

