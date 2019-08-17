Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mountain Valley Pipeline suspends some construction

August 17, 2019
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mountain Valley Pipeline has suspended some construction activities that could affect threatened or endangered species.

WVPR-FM reports pipeline officials sent a letter on Thursday telling federal regulators about the voluntary suspension in areas where construction could impact protected bat and fish species.

The move follows a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups on Monday that challenged approvals by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Conservation groups are asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to toss two key permits issued to the 303-mile natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia. The 4th Circuit last month threw out the same Fish and Wildlife approvals for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Regulators say the pipeline may not resume the suspended construction without first seeking approval.

___

Information from: WVPR-FM, http://www.wvpubcast.org/news.aspx

Business News Government News

