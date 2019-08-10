Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
N. Korea says leader Kim supervised tests of weapons systems

August 10, 2019 6:50 pm
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised test-firings of an unspecified new weapons system, which extended a streak of weapons demonstrations that are seen as an attempt to build leverage ahead of negotiations with the United States.

The report by North Korean state media on Sunday came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North launching what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

North Korea’s fifth round of weapons launches on less than three weeks was seen as a protest at the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and continuance of U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises the North claims are an invasion rehearsal.

Experts say the nuclear talks will likely resume after the drills are over later this month.

