Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nashville mayor’s race headed for runoff

August 1, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Metro Councilman John Cooper and Mayor David Briley are headed into a runoff in the mayor’s race.

Cooper and Briley outpaced multiple challengers in the mayor’s first re-election contest in the Democratic-tilted city. Cooper led the incumbent Briley by about 10 percentage points on Thursday night, but neither secured the majority of votes needed to win and avoid the Sept. 12 runoff.

Democratic state Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Republican conservative commentator Carol Swain were also running for Briley’s seat. Cooper is the brother of Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper.

The contest is nonpartisan.

Advertisement

Briley, a Democrat, began serving as mayor in March 2018 after former Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to a felony and resigned over an extramarital affair with her bodyguard. He won a special election in May 2018 to serve the rest of Barry’s term.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office