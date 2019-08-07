Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Navy drops Afghanistan detainee abuse charges against SEALs

August 7, 2019 1:28 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has dropped charges against four SEALs involving alleged abuse of detainees in Afghanistan in 2012.

Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar is the commander of Navy Region Southwest and announced Tuesday she is dismissing charges against Lt. Jason Webb, Chief Petty Officers David Swarts and Xavier Silva, and Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel D’Ambrosio.

A Navy statement says prosecutors informed the admiral that case evidence has degraded to the point where they believe obtaining convictions is no longer likely.

Swarts’ defense attorney Colby Vokey tells The San Diego Union-Tribune the case should never have been brought and the dismissal was long overdue.

Last month, a SEAL was acquitted of killing a prisoner in Iraq in 2017 and was found guilty only of posing for a picture with the corpse.

