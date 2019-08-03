Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Navy: Sailor shot, killed after fleeing traffic stop on base

August 3, 2019 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Military officials say a Navy sailor has been shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.

News
outlets
report that the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach.

A Navy news release says the sailor was spotted driving erratically. Security personnel tried to stop him, but the Navy says he sped toward a gate at speeds approaching 60 mph (97km/h).

According to the Navy, security barriers were activated and the sailor struck a gas pump as he changed course. He then fled on foot and was shot after a struggle with security personnel.

Advertisement

The Navy did not identify the man, an enlisted sailor.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Two Navy security personnel were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office