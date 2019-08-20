Listen Live Sports

Nevada man, 72, guilty of murder; stabbed victim 250 times

August 20, 2019 3:42 pm
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Washoe County jury has convicted a 72-year-old man of first-degree murder in the February killing of an elderly man he stabbed at least 250 times.

Ralph Goad faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing set for Oct. 2.

The Washoe District Court jury found him guilty following a weeklong trial in the death of 76-year-old Theodore Gibson in his Reno apartment.

Detectives say there were signs of a struggle in the room where Gibson’s body was found along with his empty wallet, a blood-stained knife and blood-stained pair of scissors.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage shows Goad spent nearly 24 hours in a Reno casino after the murder before he fled the area.

U.S. marshals tracked him down in Sacramento, California and he was extradited back to Nevada to face charges.

