Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New gas tax for I-81 funding rankles some Virginia counties

August 22, 2019 5:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Some local governments along Virginia’s Interstate 81 corridor are balking at a new state law that raised their fuel tax rate to help pay for improvements to the highway.

The Roanoke Times reports the law has rankled some of the dozen counties that are subject to the regional fuel tax even though they aren’t crossed by the interstate. A number of boards of supervisors have adopted or are considering resolutions urging the General Assembly to reevaluate the legislation, which went into effect in July.

Sen. Mark Obenshain told the newspaper he plans to propose legislation next year to exempt localities that aren’t crossed by I-81.

The interstate runs about 325 miles (523 kilometers) through Virginia from Bristol to the West Virginia line north of Winchester.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff