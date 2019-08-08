Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Greek law lifts obstacle to police entering universities

August 8, 2019 3:05 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation easing police access to university grounds to investigate complaints, ending a decades-old effective ban imposed in the name of academic freedom.

The draft law was backed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right majority and a small right-wing party, and rejected by left-wing opposition parties.

Several hundred left-wing protesters marched through Athens later Thursday to protest the new law, which they say could curtail freedom of expression.

Previously, police could only access universities if academic officials invited them, unless a serious felony was committed. In practice, such invitations were very rarely issued as university officials hesitated to antagonize powerful student activists. Now officers can enter if summoned by any member of the public.

Advertisement

The reform was a key pledge by Mitsotakis’ month-old government, which argued it was needed to fight violence, vandalism and drug-trafficking in many universities by criminals emboldened by the inability of police to intervene.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

“University grounds are public spaces, just like streets and squares, where when danger looms we all seek police assistance,” Mitsotakis said during Thursday’s debate in parliament.

Education Minister Niki Kerameos said academic freedoms won’t suffer.

The restrictions on police entering university grounds dated to 1982, nine years after a bloody crackdown by Greece’s 1967-1974 military rulers on pro-democracy student protests.

The November 1973 student uprising centered on a central Athens university, and was crushed when the army stormed the complex using a tank to flatten the gates. The protests were credited with accelerating the fall of the dictatorship, and cemented a tradition of strong left-wing influence in Greek state universities.

But over the years political activism came to hamper academic activities, with universities routinely used for sometimes violent political protests by left-wingers and anarchists, many from outside the academic community.

The site of the 1973 uprising was thoroughly vandalized in a 1995 anarchist sit-in. During Greece’s recent years of financial crisis, it was a stronghold for petrol-bomb wielding anarchists in their regular street battles with police, who were powerless to enter.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot