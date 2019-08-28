New manufacturing jobs announced in Shenandoah County

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say they beat out two other states and a Canadian province to land 102 new manufacturing jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that Howell Metal will spend $8 million to expand production in Shenandoah County.

The company makes copper tubing and other products for residential and commercial construction.

Northam’s office said Virginia beat out Utah, Mississippi and Ontario to win the project.

The governor approved a $400,000 grant to the company, which will also be eligible for other state subsidies.

