Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Orleans close to restricting Airbnb-style rentals

August 8, 2019 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City Council in tourist-dependent New Orleans is set to grant final approval to major restrictions on short-term vacation rentals such as those arranged online by Airbnb.

Measures up for a vote Thursday will ban short-term rentals of whole homes in residential areas.

The regulations will still allow homeowners to rent out part of the residences they occupy to short-term visitors. A person who owns multiple units on one property also could get short-term rental permits — if the person lives on the property.

But short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter will be banned.

Advertisement

The proposals passed unanimously in a preliminary vote in May.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

The restrictions result from complaints by residents who say short-term rentals are driving out full-time residents and altering the character of historic neighborhoods.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army