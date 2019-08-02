Listen Live Sports

North Carolina police officer shoots, kills armed suspect

August 2, 2019 9:01 am
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says one of its officers shot and killed a man during a domestic disturbance call.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a Twitter video that officers were called to a home for a second time in a span of hours early Friday morning. Kerr said detectives heard shots inside the home. The Charlotte Observer reports a woman with a gunshot wound exited the house and told police her brother-in-law shot her and she thought the suspect was going to kill her.

Kerr says officers entered the home and an officer opened fire on an armed man they believed posed a “lethal threat.”

The man later died at the hospital. The paper reports the wounded woman’s injuries were not life threatening.

The department is investigating.

