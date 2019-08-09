Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Northam seeks input on improving child care, early education

August 9, 2019 5:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration is seeking public input on how to improve early education and child care options in the state.

Northam’s office announced Thursday that the state is seeking comments through the end of the month on the administration’s proposed strategic plan to improve school readiness.

A recently released needs assessment found that 40% of the state’s kindergarten students are not ready for school. Nearly half of all low-income kindergarten students enter school unprepared.

The state’s strategic plan’s goals include increasing availability for both public and private childcare options for working parents of toddlers. The state also wants to use incentives to help ensure adequate pay for childcare workers.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot