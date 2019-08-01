Listen Live Sports

Officials: El Salvador man dies in Border Patrol custody

August 1, 2019 6:20 pm
 
LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old man from El Salvador died while in Border Patrol custody in New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the man died Thursday after being taken into custody the night before.

He was at the Border Patrol’s station in Lordsburg when he “fell into medical distress.” Agents couldn’t revive him.

CBP didn’t release the man’s name or say where he had been apprehended. The agency’s oversight office will review the death.

On Tuesday, agents apprehended a group of 225 people near Antelope Wells, about 95 miles (152.88 kilometers) south of Lordsburg.

The Border Patrol has seen a spike in border crossers in that remote area, especially families with children. Guatemalan 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin crossed through there in December before later dying of sepsis shock.

