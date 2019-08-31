Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Officials say Gaza man dies of wounds from Israeli gunfire

August 31, 2019 6:22 am
 
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian man has died of his wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire the previous day at protests along the perimeter fence.

The ministry said Saturday that Badr Abu Moussa, 25, was being treated at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, after a bullet hit him in the head.

He was among 6,000 Palestinians who participated in the weekly protests along Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.

The ministry said 42 protesters were wounded by live fire. The Israeli military said a soldier was lightly injured and an army vehicle was damaged as the demonstrators threw grenades at the fence.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers launched the marches last year, which aim to break a 12-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the territory.

