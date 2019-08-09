Listen Live Sports

Ohio man charged with making online threat to Ocasio-Cortez

August 9, 2019 3:58 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged in federal court for a Facebook post saying U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 41-year-old Timothy Ireland, of Toledo, was charged Friday with making interstate threats.

An arrest warrant affidavit says U.S. Capitol Police received a tip July 23 about the post. The affidavit written by a Capitol Police special agent says he called Ireland earlier this month and that Ireland acknowledged writing the post concerning the New York Democrat and said he was very proud of it.

Agents from the Capitol Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Ireland’s home Thursday and found seven rounds of ammunition. Ireland is in federal custody.

Ireland’s court-appointed attorney declined to comment Friday.

