Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ojeda says medical records leak derailed congressional bid

August 23, 2019 5:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former Army Maj. Richard Ojeda says his West Virginia congressional campaign was derailed by a Department of Veterans Affairs employee who’s charged with leaking medical records.

The former Democratic state senator and one-time presidential hopeful filed suit against the VA on Thursday. He’s seeking documents relating to the agency’s investigation of former claims assistant Jeffery S. Miller.

Federal prosecutors have accused Miller of unlawfully accessing and sharing the medical records of an unidentified public figure. Miller’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

Ojeda’s filing identifies himself as the public figure mentioned in the federal case against Miller. He says his medical records were distributed among high-ranking Republicans in a bid to hurt his 2018 race against current Rep. Carol Miller.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the congresswoman says Carol Miller isn’t related to Jeffery S. Miller. She says the congresswoman has never seen the medical records and knew nothing about the matter.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Ojeda’s lawsuit says the VA’s investigatory documents will “prove a concerted effort to undermine his candidacy and forever damage his reputation.”

Miller defeated Ojeda in the race for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District after a key endorsement from President Donald Trump, who carried the district by nearly 50 percentage points in 2016. Trump won the entire state by 68 percentage points.

Just days after losing to Miller, Ojeda announced he was running for president in 2020. He stepped down from his state Senate seat so he could campaign but then abandoned his presidential bid after about two months as a candidate, saying he wasn’t getting enough money or attention.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow