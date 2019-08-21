Listen Live Sports

Government News
 
Oklahoma judge expected to rule Monday in opioid case

August 21, 2019 3:40 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge is expected to rule next week on whether consumer products company Johnson & Johnson helped fuel the state’s opioid epidemic in the first such case against a drugmaker to go to trial.

A court spokesman says Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman is expected to read his decision in open court at 3 p.m. Monday.

Before the six-week trial began on May 28 , two other groups of defendants who manufactured opioid drugs reached settlements with Oklahoma.

Oklahoma claims the companies helped create a public nuisance by aggressively marketing painkillers and downplaying the risk of addiction. The state estimates it will cost as much as $17 billion to abate the crisis.

Attorneys for the company maintain they acted responsibly and followed strict industry regulations.

