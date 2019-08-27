Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ombudsman calls Thai PM’s incomplete oath unconstitutional

August 27, 2019 6:58 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s ombudsman has ruled that the prime minister’s failure to recite a key sentence in his oath of office was unconstitutional, and will refer the matter to the Constitutional Court to rule on whether the government is legally installed.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had omitted a sentence about upholding the constitution when leading his Cabinet in the oath in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn on July 16.

The omission became a controversy after opposition lawmakers pointed it out last month. Prayuth has said the matter is not a problem and the ombudsman’s office said he told them he had completed the oath-taking.

His Cabinet at a ceremony Tuesday received copies of a message from the king encouraging them to perform their duties according to the oath they swore.

