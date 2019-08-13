Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Opponents warn a Tennessee abortion ban will cost taxpayers

August 13, 2019 1:22 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are warning Tennessee lawmakers that the state is likely to lose a legal battle if the GOP-controlled Legislature chooses to pass one of the strictest abortion bans in the nation.

Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood issued cautions Tuesday as part of a two-day hearing revolving around a potential abortion ban proposal.

A handful of Tennessee Republican lawmakers are trying to garner enough support to ban abortions once a woman learns she is pregnant. Legislators failed to pass a similar proposal in this year’s session that ended in May.

Tuesday was markedly more emotional than the previous day, with lawmakers more willing to challenge speakers and several audience members asked to leave for being too disorderly.

