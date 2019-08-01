Listen Live Sports

Pakistani officials say Indian national arrested for spying

August 1, 2019 2:33 am
 
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Two Pakistani security officials say authorities have arrested an Indian national who was allegedly spying on a nuclear enrichment facility in eastern Punjab province.

Spying is punishable by death in Pakistan.

The officials identified the suspect only as Rajo, from the Indian city of Indore, saying he was arrested in the town of Dera Ghazi Khan. They spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to the media.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi. Nuclear-armed Pakistan and India are regional rivals and often arrest each other’s nationals on espionage charges.

Last month, the International Court of Justice, the U.N.’s highest court, ordered Islamabad to stay the execution of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced in 2017, and undertake a full review of his case.

