Parents to visit first-year Naval Academy students

August 9, 2019 5:25 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Students who are about to start their first year of classes at the U.S. Naval Academy will get a chance to visit with their families for the first time in six weeks.

The academy is welcoming parents on Friday.

It’s been six weeks since new students began what’s known as Plebe Summer. That’s basic midshipmen training to prepare them for beginning their time at the academy.

Students in their first year at the academy are known as plebes.

During the six weeks, they are not allowed access to television, movies, the internet or music. Cellphone access is restricted, and they are allowed to make only three calls.

About 3,000 family members and friends are expected to visit during the next three days, which marks the end of the training period.

