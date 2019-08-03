Listen Live Sports

Participants remembering 20th anniversary of ‘Granny D’ walk

August 3, 2019 10:41 am
 
DUBLIN, N.H. (AP) — Participants are marking the 20th anniversary of Doris “Granny D” Haddock’s walk across the United States to draw attention to the need for campaign finance reform.

A group was gathering Saturday in Dublin to walk six miles to Peterborough’s Depot Square, followed by music, speakers and food.

Haddock, at age 88, walked more than 3,200 (5,150 kilometers) miles across the United States. She started in California on Jan. 1, 1999. Fourteen months later, she arrived in Washington D.C.

At 94, she ran for the U.S. Senate. The film “Run Granny Run” depicts her 2004 decision with no money and no campaign experience to go from an activist for voter registration to actively seeking votes in a campaign against the powerful incumbent Republican Sen. Judd Gregg. She lost.

Haddock died at 100 in 2010.

