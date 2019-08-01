Listen Live Sports

Pelosi defends Baltimore hometown, says Kushner a ‘slumlord’

August 1, 2019 3:58 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says if President Donald Trump wants to belittle her Baltimore hometown as rat-infested, then he should consult son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom she calls a “slumlord.”

Kushner’s family real estate firm owns thousands of apartments and townhomes in the Baltimore area. Some have been criticized for the kind of disrepair and neglect that Trump has accused local leaders of failing to address.

Pelosi says Baltimore is a great source of pride, as is Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose district includes parts of the city.

Trump has disparaged the majority-black district represented by the Democrat, who’s leading multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings.

Pelosi’s father and brother were Baltimore mayors. Her advice to Trump: Talk to White House adviser Kushner, “who’s a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodents.”

