The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Perdue to visit Illinois amid farmer anger at administration

August 28, 2019 1:03 am
 
DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is set to visit Illinois amid rising tensions between farmers and President Donald Trump’s administration.

Perdue’s visit on Wednesday begins in Decatur at an Ag Policy Summit hosted by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican. GOP Congressmen John Shimkus, Mike Bost and Darrin LaHood will join them. Perdue is also slated to visit the Farm Progress Show in Decatur and later tour the Melvin Price Locks and Dam Facility in Alton after a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers briefing.

Perdue has sought to assuage farmers’ fears of financial problems after China halted purchases of U.S. farm products in an escalating trade war. Also, farmers are angry that the Republican administration ordered increased blending of corn-based ethanol in fuel but then exempted small oil refineries from complying.

Government News

