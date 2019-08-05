Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pittsburgh mayor says he’s boosted security after threats

August 5, 2019 2:32 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s mayor says he has beefed up his own security in response to threats after the city recently approved gun control measures.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto says he’s extended the hours of his security detail into the evening following “direct death threats,” particularly around the issue of firearms. Peduto said he sends such threats to Pittsburgh police and tries to put them out of mind.

The city approved gun control measures in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that killed 11 last fall.

The measures approved in April would restrict military-style assault weapons as well as armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allow temporary seizure of guns from those deemed a threat. Lawsuits were filed alleging the measures violated state law barring municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of firearms and ammunition.

