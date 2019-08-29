Listen Live Sports

Police fatally shoot man at Kansas home, grandmother slain

August 29, 2019 8:26 am
 
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by police at a central Kansas home where his step-grandmother was stabbed to death.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 28-year-old Jeremy Connolly was killed Wednesday after a 911 caller reported that someone was injured or dead inside a Salina home. Officers found blood on the porch and 71-year-old Linda Kromer stabbed to death on the first floor of the home.

The KBI says Connolly was barricaded inside a basement bedroom. The KBI says he refused repeated commands to drop a knife. The release says that when he advanced toward officers with the knife, two Salina police officers shot him.

He died at a hospital. No officers were hurt. The KBI is investigating the shooting.

