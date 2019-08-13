Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police hospitalized man with gun arrested outside Pentagon

August 13, 2019 5:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon police say a Kentucky man with a shotgun arrived at the government facility last week and told officers he had driven through the night to attend to “liberty business” there.

WTOP-FM reports Charles Lawson was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm after previously having been committed to a mental institution.

Court records say Lawson arrived the afternoon of Aug. 6, approached two Pentagon police officers and made incoherent statements. It says police then questioned Lawson, who disclosed that had weapons in his car. Police searched his car and found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, an 18-inch machete and a box of shotgun shells.

Lawson was hospitalized, and a doctor told police that Lawson mentioned he was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service