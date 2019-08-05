Listen Live Sports

Police: Man killed by Alabama officers during welfare check

August 5, 2019 8:45 am
 
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say police in Alabama shot and killed a man who fired at them as they were attempting to check on a person’s well-being.

The Cullman Times reports officials did not immediately release the identity of the man who was killed Sunday. Hanceville police say a person had called officers earlier that day to check on a relative. They say officers arrived on scene and were met by the armed man, who fired at them and hit a patrol car several times before being killed by return fire. Their statement did not say whether the shooter was the subject of the welfare check.

Police say the man was given emergency medical care but was soon pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Information from: The Cullman Times, http://www.cullmantimes.com

