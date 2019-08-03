Listen Live Sports

Police: Man kills himself after fatally shooting 2 others

August 3, 2019 11:09 am
 
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Police say a southern Maryland man shot and killed his in-laws before fleeing the scene and killing himself.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of a shooting Friday at about 11 p.m. on Bensville Road in Pomfret.

Authorities say 42-year-old Mark McKinley Hughes of Indian Head went to a home and shot and killed his in-laws, 54-year-old Vickie Pickeral and 53-year-old Gregory Pickeral.

Police say relatives arrived at the scene and Hughes shot at an 11-year-old boy, who fled the scene and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Hughes then fled, and the sheriff’s office says it found Hughes in nearby La Plata, where he was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say a motive has not been established.

