Police: Man kills wife, daughter, mother-in-law, himself

August 26, 2019 8:44 pm
 
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his wife, his mother-in-law and one of his twin daughters before turning the gun on himself at a Florida home.

A Pembroke Pines police news release says the shooting occurred Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to the Grand Palms community, where 911 dispatchers told them that a man, later identified as 35-year-old Pablo Colon Jr., had killed family members and was intending to take his own life. A rapid response team entered the home, and officers found Colon, 36-year-old Sandra Colon, 61-year-old Olga Alvarez and the Colons’ 3-year-old daughter dead.

The other daughter was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and later released to family.

Police didn’t immediately release a motive for the shooting.

