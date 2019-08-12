Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police shoot Kansas man while serving search warrant

August 12, 2019 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHETOPA, Kan. (AP) — Kanas authorities say police serving a search warrant fatally shot a man they encountered inside a Chetopa home in Labette County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in news release that the Chetopa Police Department was serving a search warrant at about 12:15 a.m. Monday after receiving a tip of possible drug activity.

The agency says three officers entered after announcing their presence. The KBI says one officer fired three shots after encountering an armed man and officers quickly left the home.

A 25-year-old woman exited the home after officers called for the occupants to come out.

Advertisement

Police found 38-year-old Scott Souders inside suffering from gunshot wounds with a rifle near him. He was declared dead at the scene. Souders lived at the residence.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

The KBI says it is investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter