Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Political commentator jailed for not paying child support

August 21, 2019 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative political commentator and former congressional candidate Steve Gill has been jailed in Tennessee after he allegedly failed to pay $170,000 in child support to his ex-wife as ordered by a judge.

News outlets report Gill was booked into the Williamson County jail Tuesday evening. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sharon Puckett says his bond is $170,000 — the amount he owes in child support.

His ex-wife sued in January for the cost of supporting their children, including medical care and college expenses. Williamson County Judge James Martin ordered Gill in May to pay his wife and gave him 10 days to do so.

The WLAC radio show host owns a consulting firm and co-founded an online right-wing website.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union