Political critic accused of abusing, intimidating his wife

August 29, 2019 4:43 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative political commentator jailed last week for not paying $170,000 in child support to his ex-wife is accused of abusing his current wife and threatening “World War III” if she ever left him.

The Tennessean reports the woman testified against Steve Gill last week and filed a protection order in which the allegations are detailed. The order says the woman hasn’t been able to live in the couple’s home since February. She says the former congressional candidate threatened to use his power to destroy her.

She has filed for divorce.

The order says Gill cannot contact her, must avoid her home and workplace, undergo a certified batterers’ intervention program and not own any firearms. Gill hosts a WLAC radio show, owns a consulting firm and co-founded a right-wing website.

___

