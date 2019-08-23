Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Politicians seek answers on veteran’s death at VA hospital

August 23, 2019 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia politicians are calling for answers after a Vietnam veteran’s death at a VA hospital was ruled a homicide.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito vowed Friday to investigate after a news report on the death of retired Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

A lawyer for McDermott’s estate provided The Associated Press with a legal document sent to the VA claiming the 82-year-old was wrongly injected with a fatal dose of insulin in April 2018. It also contains an autopsy report from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner that rules the death a homicide.

Manchin also questioned the hospital’s treatment of other patients.

Advertisement

The hospital didn’t return a voicemail. A VA spokeswoman did not comment.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow