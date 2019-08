Politicians seek answers on veteran’s death at VA hospital

By The Associated Press

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia politicians are calling for answers after a Vietnam veteran’s death at a VA hospital was ruled a homicide.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito vowed Friday to investigate after a news report on the death of retired Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

A lawyer for McDermott’s estate provided The Associated Press with a legal document sent to the VA claiming the 82-year-old was wrongly injected with a fatal dose of insulin in April 2018. It also contains an autopsy report from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner that rules the death a homicide.

Manchin also questioned the hospital’s treatment of other patients.

The hospital didn’t return a voicemail. A VA spokeswoman did not comment.

