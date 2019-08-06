Listen Live Sports

President of Romania to visit White House this month

August 6, 2019 12:51 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the president of Romania to the White House later this month.

The White House says that at their meeting set for Aug. 20, Trump and Klaus Iohannis will discuss security challenges and ways to advance trade and energy partnerships.

The visit occurs as Romanians mark the 30th year since the fall of communism and the 15th year of Romania’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

