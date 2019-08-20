Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Public to testify on gun bills after Virginia mass shooting

August 20, 2019 10:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Members of the public and interest groups are expected to testify during a hearing before a Virginia commission tasked with studying gun safety proposals following a mass shooting that left 12 people dead in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia State Crime Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday for a second day to hear testimony and review bills introduced during a special legislative session in July.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session after a city employee opened fire in a Virginia Beach municipal complex May 31.

Northam proposed universal background checks, a red flag law and other measures. The Republican-controlled legislature quickly adjourned the session and referred the legislation to the crime commission for further study.

Advertisement

On Monday, the commission heard more than a half dozen presentations on gun violence.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars