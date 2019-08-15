Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Records: Land taxes went unpaid by Rep. Meadows’ business

August 15, 2019 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Thousands of dollars in property taxes on land owned by Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows’ business went unpaid because the western North Carolina congressman says he didn’t know about the bills.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Bertie County tax office began recording nonpayments on two parcels starting in 2013 and on a third in beginning in 2016. Meadows spokesman Ben Williamson said in a text message Tuesday that the bills of roughly $6,200 were being paid that day.

Williamson says the business called Sound Investments of WNC hadn’t paid the taxes because the notices were sent to an old address for Meadows. Bertie County is hundreds of miles from the 11th District that Meadows represents.

Meadows is a four-term congressman who leads the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US