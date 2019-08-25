Listen Live Sports

Report: new appointee made derogatory tweets on Catholics

August 25, 2019 5:30 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A newspaper reports that one of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s new appointees to a state council on women’s issues has a history of making derogatory attacks against Catholics on Twitter.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Gail Gordon Donegan, a Democratic activist from Alexandria, was among new appointees to the Virginia Council on Women.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky told the newspaper that the governor “certainly does not condone this language.”

Donegan says her father was severely beaten in Catholic foster homes. She says her husband is an ex-Catholic “and he’s not offended by my tweets.”

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington expressed disappointment in Northam in a statement for making the appointment after reviewing some of Donegan’s posts. A spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond said the postings were “extremely offensive.”

